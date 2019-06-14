Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Accenture from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.11.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $184.95 on Monday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $186.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.32%.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $3,110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $1,422,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,756,348.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,919 shares of company stock worth $11,695,852 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 455.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.