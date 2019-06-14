Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 205.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fluent were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at $1,506,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 3,179.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 264,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. 27.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLNT opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Fluent Inc has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.83 million, a PE ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Fluent had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.61 million. Analysts expect that Fluent Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLNT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Roth Capital cut shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fluent in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

