58,080 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.09 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/58080-shares-in-first-trust-enhanced-short-maturity-etf-nasdaqftsm-purchased-by-golden-state-wealth-management-llc.html.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.