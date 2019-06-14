$4.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to announce $4.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.26 billion. Westrock reported sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westrock will report full-year sales of $18.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.21 billion to $19.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.87 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,387. Westrock has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,068,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658,073 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 333.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,851,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,233,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 4,262.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,767,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,530,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westrock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.