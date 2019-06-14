$21.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) will announce $21.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $21.94 billion. Walt Disney posted sales of $15.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $71.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.81 billion to $72.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $83.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.84 billion to $85.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.68.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,400 shares of company stock worth $5,973,980. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 932,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 539,445 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $2,499,000. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $6.02 on Friday, hitting $141.74. 17,920,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,399,438. The company has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

