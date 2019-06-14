17,997 Shares in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Farmland Partners by 402.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.68. Farmland Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.19.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 21.18%. Equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

FPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

