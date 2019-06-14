$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.63. Quaker Chemical posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

KWR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

Shares of NYSE KWR traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,579. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $151.43 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 24.50%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $50,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,567.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,248,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1,252.2% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 57,353 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 29,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

