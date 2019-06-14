$0.90 EPS Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.69. Dollar Tree reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.07 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James set a $107.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Gary M. Philbin sold 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,057,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $1,185,483.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,920 shares of company stock worth $6,155,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,317,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,225 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $274,937,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,545 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8,821.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,327,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,814 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,758,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,200 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $109.79. 48,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,171. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $111.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

