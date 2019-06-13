ZoZoCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (ZZC)

ZoZoCoin (CURRENCY:ZZC) traded down 42.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One ZoZoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and C-CEX. During the last seven days, ZoZoCoin has traded 242.3% higher against the US dollar. ZoZoCoin has a total market cap of $20,650.00 and $12.00 worth of ZoZoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00431311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $209.63 or 0.02569577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00164389 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000820 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ZoZoCoin Profile

ZoZoCoin’s total supply is 7,473,288 coins and its circulating supply is 1,946,488 coins. ZoZoCoin’s official Twitter account is @zozocoin_inc_vn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZoZoCoin is www.zozocoins.com

ZoZoCoin Coin Trading

ZoZoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoZoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoZoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZoZoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

