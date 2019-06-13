Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $154.40 Million Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 5.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $154,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 56.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,920,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $101,062,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 378.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 865,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,764,000 after purchasing an additional 684,365 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,599,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,657,000 after purchasing an additional 357,313 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 392,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 326,462 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Mackie increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

NYSE SHOP traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $308.10. 678,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,771. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $315.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.11 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

