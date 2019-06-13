Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Huami by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Huami in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Huami by 3,727.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 50,055 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huami in the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huami in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Huami stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,214. Huami Corp has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.16.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. Huami had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

