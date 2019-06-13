ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.31

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (CVE:ZEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 84200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market cap of $25.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

