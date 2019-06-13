Zacks: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $32.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 108 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 198,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $354.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
