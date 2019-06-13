Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Post $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUPN. ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.57.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $31.78. 14,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,136. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

