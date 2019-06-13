Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. Shotspotter posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shotspotter.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSTI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Shotspotter to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shotspotter presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $95,099.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,684 shares of company stock worth $3,735,644. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Shotspotter by 1,902.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 349,943 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Shotspotter by 480.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 188,139 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Shotspotter by 28.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 475,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,370,000 after buying an additional 104,310 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the first quarter worth about $3,139,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.79. The company had a trading volume of 122,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,581. Shotspotter has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.73, a PEG ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.99.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shotspotter (SSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.