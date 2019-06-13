Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to report sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts also posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Host Hotels and Resorts.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.16 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

HST traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $18.54. 4,896,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,885,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $33,245.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $55,497.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,304.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels and Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.