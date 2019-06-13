Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.57 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report $173.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.10 million to $174.00 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $175.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $715.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $707.63 million to $724.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $786.23 million, with estimates ranging from $775.04 million to $797.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 57.13%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,553,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,115,000 after purchasing an additional 170,124 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.6% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $389,000.

NYSE CLB traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,489. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $126.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

