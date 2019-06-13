Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to post $68.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.16 million. Boingo Wireless reported sales of $59.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year sales of $277.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.38 million to $280.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $307.73 million, with estimates ranging from $304.30 million to $311.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.74 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Boingo Wireless from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 420,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.72 million, a P/E ratio of -620.00 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director David Hagan sold 29,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $744,671.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,103,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,981,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Peterson sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $253,141.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,621.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,992 shares of company stock worth $1,477,463. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 59.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,308,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,768 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 62.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,604,000 after purchasing an additional 755,715 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 12.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,466,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after purchasing an additional 160,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daruma Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.3% during the first quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares during the last quarter.

Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

