Zacks: Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $20,893,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 93.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,683,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,852,000 after buying an additional 1,295,273 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 336.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,564,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after buying an additional 1,206,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,348,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,082 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,279. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

