Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $358.90 Million

Analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to announce $358.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GATX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $362.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $355.60 million. GATX posted sales of $349.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). GATX had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GATX. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $87.00 price target on GATX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $74.87 on Thursday. GATX has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

In other news, VP William M. Muckian sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $315,546.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in GATX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in GATX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in GATX by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

