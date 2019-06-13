Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Ecopetrol posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecopetrol.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 16.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EC. ValuEngine cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Santander raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSE EC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

