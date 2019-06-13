Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioTime, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Analysts expect that BioTime, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) will report sales of $700,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BioTime’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 million and the lowest is $100,000.00. BioTime reported sales of $2.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioTime will report full year sales of $3.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $5.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.10 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $5.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioTime.

BioTime (NASDAQ:BTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million.

Shares of BioTime stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 440,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,952. BioTime has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.81.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies primarily in the United States and Israel. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; and Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy.

