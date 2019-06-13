Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) Director Sells $25,905.60 in Stock

Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) Director Paul Sallwasser sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $25,905.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,779.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Youngevity International stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.54. 5,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. Youngevity International Inc has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter. Youngevity International had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YGYI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Youngevity International by 128.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Youngevity International by 128.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 40,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Youngevity International by 2,794.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youngevity International during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Youngevity International during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on Youngevity International from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Youngevity International Company Profile

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

