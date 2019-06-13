Yangaroo (CVE:YOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Yangaroo Inc (CVE:YOO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 57500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.46, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Yangaroo (CVE:YOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yangaroo Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Yangaroo Company Profile (CVE:YOO)
Yangaroo Inc, a technology company, provides business to business (B2B) distribution of media through the Internet in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Digital Media Distribution System, a B2B digital media management solution that provides an integrated work flow based digital distribution and data management solution for the entertainment and advertising industries.
