Williams Jones & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intelsat were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of I. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth $33,155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intelsat by 38.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 423,045 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in Intelsat by 3,504.2% in the fourth quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 857,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 834,000 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intelsat in the first quarter worth $10,380,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intelsat by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intelsat stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.57. 18,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,800. Intelsat SA has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Intelsat’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intelsat SA will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intelsat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Intelsat in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

