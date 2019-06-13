Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) versus Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) Critical Contrast

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Hospitality Properties Trust has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.69, meaning that its stock price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500.

74.3% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hospitality Properties Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hospitality Properties Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hospitality Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.66%. Given Hospitality Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hospitality Properties Trust is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Dividends

Hospitality Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust does not pay a dividend. Hospitality Properties Trust pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hospitality Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hospitality Properties Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hospitality Properties Trust $2.29 billion 1.75 $185.73 million $3.69 6.62 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $65.71 million 0.26 -$16.50 million N/A N/A

Hospitality Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Hospitality Properties Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hospitality Properties Trust -5.25% -4.42% -1.66% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -21.46% -103.06% -2.12%

Summary

Hospitality Properties Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

