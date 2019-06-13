Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $11.17 Million Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,937 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,504,000 after buying an additional 104,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $750,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $1,495,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,052.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,710 shares of company stock worth $10,394,940 in the last three months. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $114.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,560. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $758.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.88 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

