Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,235,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,727 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $19,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,314,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,854,000 after buying an additional 314,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,952,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,967,000 after buying an additional 77,151 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 238.0% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 354,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 249,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tom Wirth sold 9,700 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $148,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,700 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $54,908.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,744.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,576. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

BDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

