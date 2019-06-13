Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 82,622 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,622 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $10,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 40,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 68,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,772. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.90 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research set a $26.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, insider Bryan Smith sold 10,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $257,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,639,878 shares of company stock worth $86,208,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

