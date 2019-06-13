Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 12,550 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 841,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,032,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,961,000 after buying an additional 550,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,593,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,573,000 after buying an additional 390,418 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 9,251,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,174,000 after buying an additional 137,531 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,578,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after buying an additional 128,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,097,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,307,000 after buying an additional 1,505,327 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,831. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 12,550 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/westpac-banking-corp-acquires-12550-shares-of-empire-state-realty-trust-inc-nyseesrt.html.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.