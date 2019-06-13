Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 42,374 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 857,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 42,374 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $81,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,778,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,584,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,877,905 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,041,702,000 after acquiring an additional 361,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,916,964 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $753,537,000 after acquiring an additional 49,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,797,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $591,653,000 after acquiring an additional 486,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,031,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $574,057,000 after acquiring an additional 213,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $86.79. 1,114,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,845. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

