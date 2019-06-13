Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.39.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,228,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,591,803 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,682,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,611,000 after purchasing an additional 449,328 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 45,964,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 495,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,004,580,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 23,296,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,681,000 after purchasing an additional 484,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.