Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 13.8% in the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 114,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,042. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $88.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.25%.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $447,645.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,519.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 29,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $2,404,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,173,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

