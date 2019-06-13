Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 3,204,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $261,000,579.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,285,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,638,102.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WWE stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.44. 7,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 1.47. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.24 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cannonball Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

