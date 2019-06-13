Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 755 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 208.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 107.9% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 185.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 688 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Macquarie set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,410. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

