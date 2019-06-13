Waves Community Token (WCT) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00006034 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $26,793.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,577 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

