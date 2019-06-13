WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of WABCO worth $351,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in WABCO by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in WABCO in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in WABCO in the first quarter valued at about $62,568,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in WABCO by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in WABCO by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WABCO alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $134.00 price objective on WABCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens lowered WABCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WABCO from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.98 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Shares of NYSE WBC opened at $130.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.90 and a 12-month high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $932.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.31 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 30.90% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/wabco-holdings-inc-nysewbc-shares-bought-by-blackrock-inc.html.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.