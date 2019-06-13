Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $91,820,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 800.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,428,000 after acquiring an additional 867,625 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,107,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,835,000 after acquiring an additional 608,504 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,271,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,178,000 after acquiring an additional 557,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,629,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $236,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,468.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total transaction of $180,402.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,553.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $130.79 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $82.52 and a 12-month high of $136.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $996.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

