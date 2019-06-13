VMware (VMW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of VMware (NYSE: VMW) recently:

6/5/2019 – VMware was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VMware reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Both earnings and revenues increased on a year-over-year basis. Strong top-line growth was primarily driven by robust performance from NSX, VeloCloud and vSAN product lines. VMware’s dominance in software-defined data center (SDDC) and the expanding customer base in cloud driven by partnerships with the likes of IBM and AWS are positives. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, growth in license bookings has been muted for the last few quarters, owing to customer delays and macro-economic weakness in some key regions. Moreover, VMware’s margins are expected to remain under pressure due to heavy spending. Intensifying competition is also a concern.”

5/31/2019 – VMware had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $206.00.

5/31/2019 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $196.00 to $206.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2019 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2019 – VMware had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They wrote, “April quarter license billings impressively sustain mid-teen growth, despite compute license decelerating in-line with our preview. FY20 guidance maintained and likely embeds slowing incremental Dell synergies and a signal of macro caution as echoed by April Q reporting companies and our industry preview. Maintain Hold rating.””

5/31/2019 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2019 – VMware had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2019 – VMware had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2019 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $203.00 to $213.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2019 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $192.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2019 – VMware had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cleveland Research.

5/23/2019 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $201.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2019 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $224.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2019 – VMware was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “VMware is benefiting from robust performance of NSX, VeloCloud and vSAN product lines. The company has been consistently taking initiatives to diversify its product portfolio to include most of the IT infrastructure. VMware’s dominance in software-defined data center (SDDC) along with expanding customer base in cloud driven by partnerships with the likes of IBM and AWS is positive. The company has significant growth opportunities from rapid deployment of 5G. Moreover, continuing enterprise deal wins will drive growth in the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, VMware’s margins are expected to remain under pressure due to heavy spending. Intensifying competition is also a concern.”

5/6/2019 – VMware was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VMware is benefiting from robust performance of NSX, VeloCloud and vSAN product lines. The company has been consistently taking initiatives to diversify its product portfolio to include most of the IT infrastructure. VMware’s dominance in software-defined data center (SDDC) along with expanding customer base in cloud driven by partnerships with the likes of IBM and AWS is positive. The company has significant growth opportunities from rapid deployment of 5G. Moreover, continuing enterprise deal wins will drive growth in the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, VMware’s margins are expected to remain under pressure due to heavy spending. Intensifying competition is also a concern.”

5/1/2019 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2019 – VMware was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “VMware’s margins are expected to be dragged down due to heavy spending. Intensifying competition from Microsoft and software vendors such as Citrix Systems is a major concern. Moreover, growth in license bookings has been muted for the last few quarters owing to customer delays and macro-economic weakness in some key regions. Nevertheless, VMware has been consistently taking initiatives to diversify its product portfolio to include most of the IT infrastructure. The company’s dominance in software-defined data center (SDDC) along with expanding customer base in cloud driven by partnerships with the likes of IBM and AWS is positive. Moreover, continuing enterprise deal wins will drive growth. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

4/29/2019 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2019 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $192.00 to $206.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.49. 952,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.33 and a 12 month high of $206.80.

Get VMware Inc alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. VMware had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.28, for a total value of $462,603.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,772.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $462,907.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 292,804 shares of company stock valued at $54,027,016 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VMware by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 10,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.