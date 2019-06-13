Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) EVP Thomas G. Plagemann Sells 1,685 Shares

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 1,685 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $11,390.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,936.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of VSLR traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,113. The company has a market capitalization of $822.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Vivint Solar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44.
Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Vivint Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on Vivint Solar in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.
About Vivint Solar
Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.
Recommended Story: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.