Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.83. Visteon reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research set a $85.00 target price on Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Visteon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Visteon from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visteon to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.49. 509,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,360. Visteon has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $139.45.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 4,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.76 per share, with a total value of $195,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 9.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $1,598,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $1,116,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $878,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.