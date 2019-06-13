Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 69,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Visa by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 830,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $124,619,000 after purchasing an additional 56,606 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Visa by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $171.59 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 price target on Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $146.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.08.

WARNING: “Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by Signet Financial Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/visa-inc-nysev-position-boosted-by-signet-financial-management-llc.html.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.