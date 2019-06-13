Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 69,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Visa by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 830,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $124,619,000 after purchasing an additional 56,606 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Visa by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.
A number of research firms have commented on V. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 price target on Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $146.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.08.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
