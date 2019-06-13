Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Village Farms International stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,982. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

