VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0808 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CSA stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.72. 3,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,726. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/victoryshares-us-small-cap-volatility-wtd-nasdaqcsa-increases-dividend-to-0-08-per-share.html.

