Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX):

6/2/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/24/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/1/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Vertex reported $857M in 1Q19 WW Cystic Fibrosis sales, above our $842M and consensus $849M ests. Symdeko/ Symkevi is primary growth driver, as expected. Sales and OpEx guidance are unch. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.14, above our $1.04 and consensus $1.01 ests. Full data set from both triple drug CF Phase 3 programs expected in 2Q19 and mgmt reiterated plans to select best regimen for NDA and MAA submissions in 3Q19 and 4Q19, respectively. Vertex moving a new once- daily corrector (VX-121) into triple drug Phase 2 trial w/ VX-561/TEZ in hopes of even greater efficacy. VX-814 announced as first candidate for AAT . A Phase 1 trial is underway w/ more backup cmpds to move into clinic in 2019. NaV1.8 pain strategy update likely in 2H19. BUY. Vertex likely to hold strong competitive position in CF for several yrs.””

5/1/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $209.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2019 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.84. 80,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,157. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.37 and a 1 year high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 66.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $26,631.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 241 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $39,863.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,071.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,399 shares of company stock worth $28,980,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16,530.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,610,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,583,156 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

