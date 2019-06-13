VeriumReserve Reaches Market Cap of $364,043.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002015 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $364,043.00 and $587.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.79 or 0.01591358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00077611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000816 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,199,702 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

