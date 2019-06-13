Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VEC. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 119 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vectura Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 122.86 ($1.61).

Shares of VEC stock opened at GBX 80.85 ($1.06) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $536.74 million and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.35. Vectura Group has a 52-week low of GBX 65.85 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 90.15 ($1.18).

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

