Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 142.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.74. 972,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,438. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $151.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

