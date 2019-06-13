Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Raised by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 16.6% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 896,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,833,000 after acquiring an additional 58,638 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,342 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $163.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $167.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Raised by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/vanguard-mid-cap-etf-nysearcavo-position-raised-by-droms-strauss-advisors-inc-mo-adv.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.