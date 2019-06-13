Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

VWO opened at $41.23 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $45.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

